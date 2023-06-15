OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Anderson “A.J.” Lilly is a 10 year-old from Oak Hill who is already making a splash on the amateur golf scene.

Lilly, who plays almost every day at Bridge Haven in Fayetteville, claimed first place in the points race in the Blue Ridge junior golf tour’s under-12 division, playing against and regularly beating kids two years older than him.

Lilly said his favorite thing about golf is playing with his family and learning the game from them.

“I learned a bunch of things from my aunt, my pawpaw and my dad,” said A.J. “Probably just them teaching me every day we’re out here.”

“I think all the friends and camaraderie and the life-learning you get from golf is probably the best thing for him. The honesty and integrity of the game,” said A.J.’s grandfather, Jeff.

When he is not out on tour winning tournaments, A.J. and his family make it a priority to get together and play as a family once a week.

A.J. said his aunt and his dad are his toughest competition, but he still usually wins. His success at such a young age has A.J. dreaming big for the future too.

“I want to be on the PGA Tour,” A.J. told 59News.

A.J.’s favorite playing partners are always there, encouraging him and believing in those dreams.

“Personally I’ve seen a lot of golfers in 68 years, a lot of good golfers,” said A.J.’s great grandfather, Tom Coleman. “For somebody that’s 11 years-old [next week], he hits the ball purer than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Lilly is headed to Florida to play in the Under Armour Junior Golf Tour’s National championship event the week of June 19, 2023.