OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Turkey may be the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal, but desserts and bread are just as important to the feast.

Maddy Brown, manager of Mandabee’s bakery in Oak Hill, rolled out dough on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, to fulfill customer orders for Thanksgiving pick-up.

Brown, who is also a chef, said rolls and desserts are in demand for the holidays.

“Right now, we’ve got custom orders coming in for different kinds of pies,” said Brown. “We’re doing classic pies. We’re doing icebox pies that are just chilled. We’re doing dinner rolls. But I’m working on getting all the pie crusts and all the bread dough made, today.”

Brown noted that bread-making, in particular, may cause stress for a number of home chefs.