OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh County and Fayette County ‘Partners in Prevention’ teams hosted the very first ‘Family Day’.

The event hosted more than 20 organizations that provided free activities and giveaways.

The celebration aims to decrease the occurrence of child abuse and neglect in the Mountain State.

The organizations banded together to promote the factors that help build stronger families.

“We are here to educate a little bit. We are here to really teach factors that decrease the chance of child abuse and neglect,” said Ria Mitchell, an outreach advocate for Just for Kids Advocacy Center.

Games, snacks and even McDonalds sweet tea were all free treats for attendees to enjoy.

Mitchell adds that she hopes to continue to grow this event and help even more community members.