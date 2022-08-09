OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Oak Hill McDonalds is reopening this week with a ‘transformed dining experience’. It opens 10 A.M. on Thursday August 11, 2022.

The Oak Hill McDonalds invites guests to experience McDonald’s in a new and unexpected way, with a new level of choice, engagement and service. According to McDonalds corporate, these changes are aimed at putting more choice and control in the hands of guests by evolving and improving the customer experience.

In April, the restaurant was closed to customers in order for construction could begin on the new building.

The ‘new dining experience’ will consist of the McDonalds upgrades many may be familiar with, such as digital order kiosks and order delivery to each table for in restaurant dining. Th upgrades will allow customers to relax and enjoy a more custom dining experience.

McDonald’s owner/operator Scott Allison says he is excited to unveil the new restaurant experience to his customers in the Oak Hill area.