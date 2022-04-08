OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The students in Ms. Logan’s science class received a visit from a WVU STEAM TAC specialist who helped them design and build their own robots. The STEAM TAC program aims to build engaging lessons to help students see careers in science and math are not only financially rewarding but can also be lots of fun.

“So they’re learning a lot of different skills. They’re learning engineering skills by learning to build, stabilize, break down, design something that’s going to withstand those vibrations,” said STEAM TAC specialist Cliff Sullivan. “They’re also learning about art and how different waves and forms can form different patterns.”

In Friday’s lessons, students at Oak Hill middle built Wiggle Bots, robots powered by a small motor and battery, which had markers for legs. The patterns created by powering the markers with a motor helped the students make abstract artwork.

Sullivan said combining the arts with science is part of what makes the STEAM program unique, and why it resonates with so many kids.

“It helps spawn not only creativity in kids, but it helps their understanding of the world a little better,” Sullivan told 59News. “And what we’ve noticed is, when we incorporate the arts into what we’re doing with science, we can reach a vast amount of the students.”

And Ms. Logan said it was a highlight of her year to see her students off their computers, working together and learning about science in a fun, hands-on way.

“Today, so far, we have seen more engagement with this than I have with some of my students ever, for the whole semester,” said Logan.