OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The new home of Oak Hill’s city government is still not finalized.

The building, which will officially be named the Oak Hill Municipal Building, is still awaiting final approval from the Oak Hill Building Commission.

City Councilor David Perry said the new location will represent a new commitment to bringing business to Main Street, but rising interest rates could still throw a wrench in their plans.

“The purchase is pending final vote by the Building Commission. That meeting was scheduled for September the 6th, it has now been moved to September 30th. And of course, during that time, we’re very concerned that interest rates have continued to rise,” said Perry.

The city also unveiled a new design of the city’s logo on the water tower that overlooks Main Street.