OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council recently announced an event that will bring hundreds of Girl Scouts together for a fun filled event!

Beginning Sunday, June 25, 2023 through Thursday, June 29, 2023, hundreds of Girl Scouts will come out for GIRL Fest. GIRL Fest is a weeklong event consisting of outdoor adventure activities, team-building workshops, and other fun projects.

GIRL Fest will take place at the ACE Adventure Resort. Visitors can look for signs pointing to GIRL Fest and follow them to the event.

For more information about this event, please contact Kelli Lewis, Senior Director of External Relations for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council at Kelli.Lewis@bdgsc.org or call 304-553-7036.