CASS, WV (WVNS)– The formerly closed Trout Run Bridge reopened for use between the Cass Railroad to the town of Durbin after 38 years.

According to the WV Department of Transportation, the yellow ribbon was cut by the Shay 5 locomotive on Friday, May 12 2023 to signify the reopening of the Trout Run Bridge that has not been in use since 1985. Secretary of Transportation and Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston joined local dignitaries on the first trip over the bridge since closure.

The bridge was initially closed in 1985 due to a washout caused by floodwaters that swept the tracks from the old stone bridge. The bridge was open since the early 1900s and was a regular location for the Cass Scenic Railroad that opened in 1963.

Now, with cooperation with the WVDOT’s Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities and the Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad, the WV Division of Highways rebuilt the bridge to be used for tourism.

“Nothing was easy here… Not one thing was easy, but you did it. You did it because you have will, you did it because you believe in the vision that we have, and you did this because you’re West Virginians and have West Virginia values… That’s what we do in this state. When we have a tough job to do, we roll up our sleeves and do it. That’s what happened and that’s what this bridge represents.” Jimmy Wriston, Secretary of Transportation and Commissioner of Highways

For more information on Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and everything it has to offer, you can visit the WV State Parks website.