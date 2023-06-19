RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)– Ronceverte’s old Skyline Bluegrass Music Festival on the River is making a comeback this summer.

The original festival used to take place every year on the Blake family farm that overlooked the town from 1976 to 1985. Now, the festival will be located at Ronceverte’s Island Park Amphitheatre on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 5 p.m.

According to the event’s Facebook page, everyone is invited to bring the family along with either a blanket or some lawn chairs as the town of Ronceverte celebrates its second year of bringing back this event. However, coolers are not permitted at the location, but refreshments will be available.

So, head on down to the river for some sweet-sounding bluegrass music and for a good ole West Virginia community gathering.