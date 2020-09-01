On Sept. 4, WVI is becoming Gold and Blue Nation!

2020 has been a year of big change and first-evers, so we here at West Virginia Illustrated figured we’d do the same.

By the time our Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special airs on Sept. 4, WVI will be Gold and Blue Nation — but don’t worry! We will have all the same insider coverage of the West Virginia Mountaineers and more — just with a new name.

“The transition to Gold and Blue Nation really is a testament to the growth of our team as a whole,” said Kevon Wilson, the executive produce of Gold and Blue Nation. “We are telling the stories of WVU student-athletes, coaches and more across multiple platforms in multiple formats. The work we are doing daily can be seen around the world. Today, through Gold and Blue Nation, anyone from anywhere can keep up with the West Virginia Mountaineers.”

Starting Sept. 11, The Neal Brown Show will be back in your living room to get you prepped for the Mountaineers’ 2020 season. Of course, wake up with Gold and Blue Nation every Saturday on Mountaineer GameDay, hosted this year by Amanda Mazey and Nick Farrell, with Anjelica Trinone at the stadium. That kicks off on the morning of Sept. 12 on your local Nexstar station, before West Virginia’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Like always, you won’t need to miss a day of Nick or Anjelica — their daily Mountaineer Minute reports will air on newscasts across West Virginia with the latest on all things WVU Athletics.