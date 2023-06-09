TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident in Tazewell County involving an SUV and a Head Start program bus.

According to the Virginia State Police, a Buick SUV was travelling eastbound on Gratton Road when it reportedly crossed the centerline and hit a bus carrying one child. The bus was owned by the Clinch Valley Community Action – Head Start Program.

The driver of the Buick SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The child who was on the bus was also taken to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team are both on scene helping with the active crash investigation.

