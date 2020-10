KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following an explosion at a welding and fabric plant in Jefferson, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Metro 9-11 says the call came in just after 2 PM from the Custom Welding and Fabrication, located on the 5800 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

The road is shut down at this time due as crews continue to respond to the scene.

