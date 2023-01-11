OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had died while working.

Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, WV State Police, Princeton Rescue Squad were all on scene.

No further information is being released at this time.

Stick with 59News for more updates.