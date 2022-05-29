Long Branch, W.V. (WVNS) – Members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting at incident 3 in the afternoon on Saturday.

The investigation concluded that an argument between two men began at Morgan’s Grocery in Long Branch. The argument then escalated, and led to one man shooting the other.

Stevie Hatfield, 58, of Wyoming County was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

According to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Don Cook the victim was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.