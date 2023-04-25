GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Twin Falls Resort State Park will be hosting a concert for ‘2 of a Kind’ that is free to the public.

According to WV State Parks, this event will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the courtyard with free admission. Carry out beverages and excellent food service from the Twin Falls Restaurant will also be available for you as you listen to some amazing music.

2 of a Kind is an acoustic band that sings songs spanning from country to soft rock, making this duo both versatile.

So, if you like good music and good food for FREE, go see what Twin Falls and 2 of a Kind to see what they have for your pleasure.