FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported a structure fire that occurred in Greenbrier County left one person dead.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 multiple emergency services were dispatched to a home on Lilac Lane just outside of Lewisburg for a structure fire. The fire claimed the life of an adult woman found by fire crews after the incident.

The victim’s body was sent to the WV Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Investigators with the State Fire Marshall’s Office have ruled the cause as undetermined and have left the investigation open.

The identity of the victim is unknown at the time.

