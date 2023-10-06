BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — An Opioid Forum with local community and law enforcement will be held at Bluefield University.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Harman Chapel auditorium, Bluefield University will host host the Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares, and the Attorney General of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey for an Opioid Forum.

The Opioid Crisis in the Two Virginias including the response of law enforcement, the societal effects related to the crisis, and the role of opioid abatement will be discussed by Morrisey and Miyares. The event is part of Attorney General Miyares’ annual RV tour.

One of the unfortunate side-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was the near abandonment of a national conversation on the opioid crisis that was finally beginning to take hold. We are excited to host this conversation for our law enforcement community as we continue to find solutions to the problem that touches each and every one of us. Joshua Cline | Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Local law enforcement officers and government agency representatives are welcomed by Bluefield University for the forum. Mercer and Tazewell County community members are also welcome to come and join the discussions about the crisis due to its impact on the region.

Anyone who plans to go to the event are requested to RSVP before attending.