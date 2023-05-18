PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A service provider that many West Virginians are familiar with now has a new base in Princeton.

Optimum hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new retail location in Princeton on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Optimum offers internet, mobile, TV and phone services to their customers.

Bethany Simmons who works with Optimum said having this physical location makes a difference; especially here in West Virginia.

“Well, I think for a lot of our customers here in West Virginia a lot of us prefer to come in to a store to interact with associates, to ask questions, to get service issues resolved, to get help — just to have a person to talk to face to face,” said Simmons.

Simmons said those working at the new Optimum location are eager to help the community with their service needs.