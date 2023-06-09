CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $1,444,000 in funding to upgrade the Town of Oceana’s wastewater collection.
According to Capito, the funding was provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending request. It’s designed to upgrade the town’s wastewater collection system and to accommodate the increasing sewage volume.
“I’m pleased to have secured this funding for the Town of Oceana to make needed upgrades to their wastewater system… Making sure our communities have reliable water infrastructure will always be a top priority, and these funds will address a number of defects to be repaired or eliminated which were identified by the city. I am glad to help support this needed improvement for the people of Oceana.”Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator