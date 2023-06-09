CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $1,444,000 in funding to upgrade the Town of Oceana’s wastewater collection.

According to Capito, the funding was provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending request. It’s designed to upgrade the town’s wastewater collection system and to accommodate the increasing sewage volume.