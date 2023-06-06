CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $495,840 to help upgrade McDowell County’s wastewater infrastructure.
According to Senator Manchin, the funding was provided by the EPA and is designed to install residential septic systems in McDowell County. The current sewage lines cannot reach many of the county’s rural homes and the appropriate systems are usually prohibitive. The project will provide sewage services to 35 homes serving 80 people, while another 17,000 residents benefit by the efforts since it’s working on removing straight-piping of raw sewage into community rivers and other waterways.
“I’m proud to have secured direct funding for the DigDeep Right to Water project that will support their work to improve wastewater infrastructure in McDowell County… This initiative will install sanitary septic and sewage service in 35 households, which will help protect the quality of the county’s water sources and promote community health. Upgrades to essential water infrastructure in McDowell County are long-overdue. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)