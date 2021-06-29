Owner of two WV pharmacies fined in prescription probe

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The owner of two West Virginia pharmacies has agreed to pay $300,000 in civil penalties to settle allegations that they filled illegitimate prescriptions in violation of federal law.

Federal prosecutors say Beckley Pharmacy’s two locations and Bee Well Pharmacy in South Charleston filled prescriptions that were not for a legitimate medical purpose from 2015 to 2020. Under the settlement, Bee Well Pharmacy will be unable to fill prescriptions for controlled substances after agreeing to surrender its Drug Enforcement Administration registration. Prosecutors say the Beckley locations will retain their registrations but must adhere to more stringent regulatory and reporting obligations.

