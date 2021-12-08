Parents react after multiple threats of violence in local schools

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– With multiple school threats in our area and around the country, parents, and grandparents are concerned about what might happen throughout the day when dropping their children off at school.

Within the last month, four threats of violence were made to schools in our community and a school shooting that left four killed in Michigan made headlines. Family members are increasingly concerned when dropping their kids off for the school day.

“Every parent still thinks about it and there’s definitely a concern when you leave your child with someone,” Carolyn Johnson of Athens said. “You know, you hope it never happens to you but with this increase, it’s definitely something you think about.”

They say between videos of fights, accusations of bullying, and threats being shared, what used to be a safe haven for their children is now a black cloud they can’t shake during the day.

“You’re constantly worrying about your kids throughout the day whether it’s going to be a fight,” Randall Bailey from Princeton added. “Somebody shooting, a bomb threat, or anything.”

They add having conversations with their children about these subjects was not something that they ever thought they would need to have.

“Oh yeah, always talking with my grandkids about it,” Bailey said.

“We haven’t had to have that conversation yet,” Johnson told us. “We haven’t thought about it yet but that may be something we do need to talk to her about.”

According to Education Week reports, There have been 30 school shootings this year, 22 of them since August first. There have been 88 school shootings since 2018.