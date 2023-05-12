A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) -A group of parents filed a lawsuit seeking to make West Virginia permit religious exemptions for vaccines to attend school.

West Virginia Parents For Religious Freedom along with parents Andrew Waldron, Pastor Chris Figaretti, from Wheeling, and Judd Uhl on behalf of their children filed a lawsuit against Dr. Matthew Christiansen as the West Virginia State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health.

The parents along with West Virginia Parents For Religious Freedom are claiming medical exemptions for vaccines while prohibiting religious exemptions is unconstitutional under the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause.

West Virginia Code says that is unlawful for any child to attend “any of the schools of the state or a state-regulated child care center until he or she has been immunized against chickenpox, hepatitis-b, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus, and whooping cough or produces a certificate from the commissioner granting the child or person an exemption from compulsory immunization requirements of this section” Additionally, “No person shall be allowed to enter school without at least one dose of each required vaccine.”

Each of the individual plaintiffs has tried to enroll their children in West Virginia schools with a religious exemption to vaccines, but say their children are barred from the educational system due to their religious beliefs.

Figaretti said in the complaint that his children are forced to cross the state line from Wheeling to Ohio, which is one of 44 states to allow religious exemptions to childhood vaccination requirements.

On May 9, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed the amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs.

“Public schools should honor the religious concerns by parents as far as mandatory vaccines required to enroll,” Attorney General Morrisey said, writing in court papers that allowing medical exemptions to mandatory vaccines and not religious exemptions required for public school enrollment “denies those seeking religious exemptions of their fundamental, constitutional right to a public education in West Virginia.”

The Attorney General also argues not allowing religious exemptions hinders the “free exercise of religious beliefs …”

A hearing was held on May 10, but U.S. District Judge John P. Baily did not issue a ruling, stating he wanted an additional briefing on a technical issue in the case.

A public record of Morrisey’s filing can be found here.

Stay tuned to 7News for updates on this case.