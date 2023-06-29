PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Welcome Center is the location for the passing of the flag ceremony for the Patriot Tour in West Virginia, where the CMA passes the American flag from state to state in the US.

This tour is designed to help rase money to help US veterans and their families by passing a single American flag from state to state. The flag passing ceremony begins once the flag bearer arrives to their destination, then the new flag bearer will accept the responsibility to travel with the flag to its next destination.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, the flag was passed from David Duus to David Bishop at the Princeton Welcome Center. Duus drove from Roanoke to meet Bishop in Princeton, Bishop will be taking the flag to its next destination at Pikeville, Kentucky.