Tonight is going feel a lot like fall with lower humidity and temperatures tumbling fast after sunset. Clear skies and breezy conditions from the northwest will drop allow the mercury to plummet into the low 50s and upper 40s tonight!

Saturday will be a sunny day with a light westerly breeze as we warm up from Friday into the upper 70s. A few over achievers will push into the lower 80s in the western edge of the viewing area. A few puffy clouds in the afternoon but no rain risk. Great news for the firework show at the State Fair of West Virginia!

Sunday is still looking dry as a dominating high pressure system sticks close to our region. A few afternoon clouds but no rain chances. Highs warm into the middle 80s as humidity levels continue to rise for the summer feel.

Monday continues the trend of more heat and a touch more humidity. It’ll feel like a hot August day, which we haven’t seen much. Highs pushing into the upper 80s with feel like temperatures cresting the 90 degree mark for much of our lowlands.

Tuesday continues the trend of hot and slightly more humid conditions as our upper level high dominates the weather. If it weren’t for the high being nearly directly overhead, we’d be looking at storm chances with the humidity but we should stay dry with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Wednesday the summer pattern continues with heat and humidity as temperatures push back into the middle and upper 80s. It’s yet another summer-like day on the way.

Thursday allows our high pressure system to drift slightly and that should open the door for a couple of pop-up storms in the afternoon. It will still be a partly sunny and mostly dry day with just a stray shower or two, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday continues the risk for a couple of isolated storms. Otherwise, it’s another summer-like day with highs in the upper 80s.

In your extended forecast, the heat doesn’t look to break anytime soon and as we look towards the end of August, we’ll be watching to tropics closely as hurricane season enters peak activity for the year over the course of September. Abrupt changes to our forecasts could be possible depending on how active the season gets.

TONIGHT

CHILLY! Mostly clear, with lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Looking great! Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice end to weekend! Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY

Heat and humidity begin to build. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy – toasty! Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Few isolated storms. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Hot day! Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

Continued storm chances. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

