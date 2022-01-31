Pineville Police Department launches new policy requiring use of body cameras

PINEVILLE, W.V. (WVNS) – Pineville Chief of Police, Zack Helmandollar, announced that starting on January 18th, 2022, officers with the Pineville Police Department will be required to use body-worn cameras.

The cameras were purchased by the Town of Pineville. The body-cams will be activated during traffic stops, arrests, searches, interactions with suspects, and some investigative actions.

In a press release, the Pineville Police Department said they recognize the importance of transparency and accountability within the Police Department, and keeping the community safe is their top priority.

