PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Pineville Police Department needs help looking for a vehicle that fled the scene of a crime during the evening hours of Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The incident happened near the Walgreen’s in Pineville. According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of an accident around 10:30p.m. The car reportedly has major damage to the front bumper and driver side of vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Kevin Smith with the Pineville Police Department at (304)732-6255.