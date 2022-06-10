WELCH, WV (WVNS) – McDowell street in downtown Welch is blocked off for the weekend of June 11-12, as the town hosts the second annual Coalfields Cookoff this weekend.

Barbecue pitmasters from all over the country are gathered in Welch smoking their ribs, chicken, pork shoulder, brisket, and barbecue.

The cookoff takes place tomorrow, and judges will be treated to some of the best smoked meats in the entire country.

The downtown area is also filled up with vendors, food trucks, and more, as the town gets ready for its most delicious day of the year.

“We have our pulled pork nachos which are amazing. Loaded baked potatoes. And we have our sampler where you get to try our nachos, our pulled pork, and our pulled chicken,” said Tabbatha Smith of Bandit BBQ.

The competition kicks off with the judging of the pulled chicken cookoff at noon on Saturday.