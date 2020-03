Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — The town of Richlands forced one park’s playground facilities in its jurisdiction to close.

Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Town of Richlands and its police department ordered playground facilities at Critterville Park are closed due to COVID-19, effective immediately.

Police said there is no potential reopening date set at this time.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Richlands Town Hall at (276) 964-2566.