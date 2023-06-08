WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Welch’s Pocahontas Theatre’s original 1928 Wurlitzer organ will be dedicated to Jason Grubb during an upcoming ceremony.

According to ceremony organizer Andrea Ball, Grubb was a city employee who was able to locate this organ in 2021 and brought the instrument back home to Welch. He also played a massive role in the revitalization of the Pocahontas theatre before his passing in October 2021 due to complications with Covid.

“After he located the organ, Jason and I created a plan to bring the Wurlitzer back to the Pocahontas Theatre, its original home, so that it might act as a bridge between the original and new Pocahontas Theatre… Because of his service and dedication to the city and the Pocahontas Theatre during his lifetime, it is my honor to dedicate the organ in Jason’s name to our community.” Harold McBride, Mayor of Welch

The dedication ceremony will be on Saturday June 10, 2023 at noon. Those who want to attend can park in the downtown Welch Parking Garage, and the organ can be seen on display in the lobby of the Pocahontas Theatre during business hours.

For more information can be found at the Pocahontas Theatre website.