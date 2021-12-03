POLICE: Child falls out of two story window in Wyoming County

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

LYNCO, WV (WVNS) — A 3-year-old was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center after police say they fell out of a two story window on Friday.

Corporal Tyler Sizemore with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department says the child was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center. The extent of any injuries sustained during the fall is unknown at this time.

According to Wyoming County Dispatch, Oceana Fire Department and STAT EMS responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.