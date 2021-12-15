West Virginia State Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Greenbrier County

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after an accident happened on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department posted pictures and information on the incident on their Facebook page. According to the post, the accident happened at the McDonald’s in Ronceverte.

The driver is needing to be identified so WVSP can carry out a proper investigation into the inicident.

Anyone with any information regarding the driver or the incident is asked to contact State Trooper J.C. Mann with the Lewisburg State Police Detachment at (304) 647-7600. Tips can also be sent through private message on the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Stick with 59News as we continue to monitor the situation.