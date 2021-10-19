Police warn to think twice before leaving vehicle unattended to warm up

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Fall is here which means you may be needing an extra few minutes warming up your car each morning but before you do, you may want to rethink that or risk a ticket.

West Virginia State Law states leaving a vehicle unattended while it is running is against the law. Many, if not all of us, are guilty of this because who wants to sit in a cold car for several minutes while it warms up?

Lieutenant Halsey with the Princeton Police Department, said if you do this a citation could be given but worse than that, your vehicle could be stolen.

“We understand that it’s cold, it snows, you want to leave your vehicle running so that way you can properly clean off your vehicle so you can be safe on the roadway so it’s just something to take into account that I understand that you gotta do what you gotta do but technically it is illegal,” said Lt. Halsey.



Lieutenant Halsey said often times if a vehicle is stolen while it is running unattended it will not be covered by insurance. However, there are loopholes to this law. If you have a remote start vehicle, you’re in the clear and if you’re outside of city limits, also in the clear.