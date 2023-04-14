UNION, WV (WVNS) – More than four years after a black mold infestation shut it down, the courtroom in the Monroe County courthouse still remains closed.

Monroe County Clerk Jeremy Meadows told 59News he and the county commissioners have met with designers and are currently working to get bids on the courtroom project.

Meadows says he is hopeful they will finally be able to put the $5,000,000 they received from Governor Justice to use soon.

“I think it will be out for bid hopefully within the next couple of weeks. Our projected start is around the (start) of the summer,” said Meadows. “Hopefully we can get everything going and get it completed by winter.”

Not having a usable courtroom in the courthouse has caused serious headaches for nearly everyone involved with the justice system in Monroe County. This includes attorneys like John Bryan, who said trying cases over the internet, like he’s been forced to for the last four years, has really hurt the judicial process.

“If you have to present evidence you’re having to figure out how to do it over the computer screen. Whereas before you could sit there and talk to your client who was next to you, you could talk to the prosecutor, you could talk to the judge,” said Bryan. “It’s kind of dumbed down the process.”

Bryan says it’s ironic Monroe County finds itself without a usable courtroom, as the reason Monroe County split from Greenbrier County more than 200 years ago was so the citizens didn’t have to cross the Greenbrier river to go to the courthouse.

But more than the irony of it, Bryan said not having a courtroom is just a complete detriment to the people and businesses in Union.

“It used to be on days we had court all the local restaurants would be full of people, jurors, litigants, lawyers, but now all that happens online,” said Bryan.