BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Christmas Parade will affect traffic on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The Beckley Police Department warns anyone traveling in Beckley from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 to plan for delays, as there will be heavy car and foot traffic after the parade ends.

The parade route starts at Park Middle School, goes down Park Avenue, turns right onto 3rd Avenue, and then turns right onto Neville Street. The parade will continue down Neville Street and through the uptown area before turning left onto Kanawha Street, then left onto Prince Street, before ending at Leslie C. Gates Boulevard.

Any questions can be answered by contacting Community Services Officer Sgt. David J. Bailey at 304-256-1847.