GHENT, WV (WVNS) — In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, post offices throughout the Mountain State will be closed for retail services.

On Monday, October 9, 2023, mail will not be delivered to homes or P.O. boxes. Only Priority Mail Express will be available.

Customers that need to have mail delivered or need other postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk, which is available at most post offices. All services will restart on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

To find Self-Service Kiosk locations or check hours of operation, customers can go to www.usps.com.