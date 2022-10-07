CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Monday, October 10, 2022 is Columbus Day, and in observance of the holiday, post offices throughout the Kentucky-West Virginia District will be closed for retail transactions.

During this time, mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service will be unavailable.

Services will resume on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Post Offices will be reopen with regular hours on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Any commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation.

For more information, customers can call 1-800-275-8777 (1-800-ASK-USPS).