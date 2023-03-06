Ghent, WV (WVNS) – Potholes are a common issue here in West Virginia and one that can cause serious damage to your vehicle.

According to Pamela Frey, Director of the City of Beckley Board of Public Works, it is because of how these potholes form.

“It’s the freeze and thaw is what causes the potholes, once the water gets in there and freezes, it cracks that asphalt and then when the plow comes through, it will pull it out of the holes,” Frey said.

This pothole season is different compared to previous years. Fewer potholes have formed heading into the Spring season thanks to the mild winter weather. While this benefits motorists, Frey said this has caused some changes to occur with road and transportation workers.

“Previous seasons we would have weeks on end where we would have two shifts going 24 hours a day, two 12-hour shifts, so this year we’ve only had two shifts that we were here 24 hours,” Frey said.

Despite the change, Frey mentioned that the mild winter allowed the road workers to implement long-term solutions to pothole issues.

“We’ll be able to focus more on actual paving instead of patching once the weather breaks and the asphalt plan opens,” Frey said.

Frey hopes this change will help keep drivers safe heading into spring.