BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to American Electric Power, a power outage in the Beaver, WV, area has been reported starting at 2:58 p.m.

AEP’s outage map shows that over 1,047 customers in the area have a power outage. Areas including Beaver and Grandview have been affected. The Beaver stoplight is currently out according to Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

Currently no cause for the power outages has been reported. Stay tuned to 59News for the latest updates.