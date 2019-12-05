Pratt and Whitney announces $30 million investment in Bridgeport, WV location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Pratt & Whitney announced Thursday that it is making a $30 million investment in its engine services facility in Bridgeport.

The investment will allow the site to maintain, repair and overhaul PW800 engines, specifically the PW814GA and PW815GA engines that power the Gulfstream G500 and G600 aircraft, according to a news release. It will also allow the site to expand its capabilities to other PW800 engine models in the future.

“As part of the next phase of the successful entry into service of the PW800, we have chosen the Bridgeport facility to provide MRO services for the engine family. This decision was based on the site’s wealth of technical expertise in business aviation engines and its excellent record in providing quality, speed and value for our customers,” said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, vice president, customer service, Pratt & Whitney. “Adding the game-changing PW800 engine to their repertoire of business aviation engines will equip and upskill the facility with high value service engineering jobs,” Kumarasingam said.

“Pratt & Whitney’s decision to invest in their West Virginia site is incredible news and is a testament to the quality of our skilled workforce,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “This outstanding company has been an integral part of the West Virginia aerospace community since 1971 and we are thrilled by their ongoing commitment to our great state,” Justice said.

Senator Joe Manchin

“Over the last few years, I have witnessed the tremendous growth and development of the aerospace industry in West Virginia. During my visit to Pratt & Whitney’s Bridgeport facility last year, I was impressed by the incredible work being done at the plant, and I am convinced that no one does this work as well as West Virginians do. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am committed to ensuring that the aerospace industry continues to grow in West Virginia and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment for our state,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV said in a prepared statement.

“Today is an announcement that makes your heart full. Pratt and WV have been partners for a long time. Their investment here solidifies the future of Pratt in WV, and great jobs for our West Virginians for many generations to come,” said Tracy Miller, President of the Mid Atlantic Aerospace Complex, also in a prepared statement.

Pratt & Whitney has nearly 50 facilities around the world, along with field support representatives and mobile repair teams. Pratt & Whitney is a division of United Technologies Corp., which is based in Farmington, CT.