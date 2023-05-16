PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A few local businesses in Princeton are getting some help through a grant program.

The Façade Grant requests have been approved for 7 businesses in Princeton, awarding each of the seven two thousand dollars apiece.

The businesses include ‘BeYOUtiful Things’, ‘Prime Care 12 Priority Health’, ‘Big Bite Restaurant’,

‘Wood Pool Services’, ‘Evan’s Sweets’, ‘Oasis Beauty Bar & Boutique’, and ‘Bargain Binz-N-More.’

Applicants demonstrated their intentions to beautify their property with signage, store conversions, and other methods defined through the grant to be awarded the funds.

Samuel Lusk, the Princeton Economic Development Director, says any brick and mortar business can apply for this grant regardless of if they’re new, expanding, or even just renovating and requests are considered as they are received.