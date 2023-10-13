PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton Community Hospital, in collaboration with the Karen Preservati Center and Rotary International, will be hosting a community health fair. This health fair will provide care and screenings to the community.

The Community Health Fair is offering free screenings as well as health information. No pre-registration is required for screenings other than blood screening. Flu vaccines are also available for $20.

“We know from the people in the region that their biggest health concerns are cancer, diabetes, mental health and cardiovascular health. And the thing that all of these things have in common is that early diagnosis is so important.”

Those interested in the blood screening must pre-register. You can register by calling 304-431-5218.

No appointment is needed for flu vaccines, but they are first come, first serve.