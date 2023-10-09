PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Are you interested in becoming a firefighter? Do you live in or around Mercer County?

The Princeton Fire Department could be your new work office.

The firefighters at Princeton Fire Department are now accepting applications. On Saturday October 14th, 2023, the station is hosting a ‘Hiring Test’ event.

Those who are interested must pass a physical agility test and a written test.

There will be a ladder climb, then we will go over to our training center. Then anybody who passes the fitness test will have a written test at 2pm. Joshua Gray, Firefighter at Princeton Fire Department.

Applications must be submitted by October 12th. Applications are available at the Princeton Fire Department.

Those interested can also obtain an online application by email at fire.fd@princetonwv.gov.