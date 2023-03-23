PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local doctor is being recognized nationwide for his dedication and commitment to his patients.

Princeton Obstetrician-Gynecologist Brandon Lingenfelter, DO, PhD, FACOG, earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation for his strong work with his patients

He previously learned on March 17, 2023, that he was selected as a recipient of the award after receiving a nomination from a patient of his.

“It is an honor to be recognized. It shows the dedication the practice has to women’s health and how much everyone cares about the patients that come see us,” said Dr. Lingenfelter.

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award, looks at the Best Doctors across

America based on different criteria, which includes patient reviews, confirmed national and local board certifications, accreditations/certifications, and professional affiliations in their medical field.

Dr. Lingenfelter graduated from WVU and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Greenbrier County. At West Virginia University, he received his doctorate in reproductive physiology. He also gained residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Reading Health Systems in Philadelphia.

Dr. Lingenfelter is associated with WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital and is in

private practice in Princeton and Blacksburg, Virginia. He has been a private practice OB/GYN with privileges at Princeton Community Hospital since 2016. He is currently the chair for OB/GYN at Princeton Community Hospital.

Dr. Lingenfelter is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology with a Minimally Invasive

Gynecologic Surgery Certification from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

He is also currently a member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.