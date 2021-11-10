Princeton Shoney’s to offer free breakfast buffet to veterans

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Some businesses in our area are doing something a little extra special for our veterans, all in a way of saying thank you.

Shoney’s in Princeton is offering a free breakfast buffet to all veterans Thursday, November 11, 2021, in honor of Veterans Day. Veterans will only need to show proof of service to eat for free at the buffet.

“It’s just meaningful. I have a lot of vets in my family and out of my family, friends, friends of family. I put them above anyone” said Assistant-Manager-in-training, Alexis Hudson.

The buffet will serve scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites.