Princeton student receives gold coin for Student of the Month

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One student in Princeton is being recognized for her work ethic in school.

Olivia Ross, a student at Princeton Senior High School is the winner of this month’s ‘Student of the Month’ award. The award is presented by The Bronze Look located on Mercer Street. It celebrates the student’s work ethic and achievements in school. Students are nominated by teachers and the administration.

The owner of The Bronze Look, Randolph Evans, gave Ross a gold coin worth nearly $200. The coin was made in Australia and features Queen Elizabeth on one side and a tiger on the backside.

Princeton Senior High School student Olivia Ross spoke on what this achievement means to her.

“This is such a huge honor to me, and I’m so thankful that my teachers chose me,” Ross said.

Principal of Princeton Senior High School, Tom Adkins, said he is very proud of Ross.

“Olivia is definitely deserving of this honor that Mr. Evans has given to us. She exemplifies what we try to instill in our students at Princeton Senior High School,” Adkins said.

Princeton Senior High School and The Bronze Look have partnered to offer the student of the month award throughout the entire school year.