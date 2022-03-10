BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– How Great Thou Art Theater Group is celebrating Black History Month and Women’s History Month all in one.



The group debuts their new production, “Hidden Figures and Unsung Heroes” March 18, 2022 through March 20, 2022, at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in February 2022, the group decided to postpone their annual Black History Month play. So, to honor both Black History and Women’s history month, the group decided to highlight and pay homage to black women whose contributions to society may have gone unnoticed.



“If we don’t showcase these stories if we don’t tell them, they’ve already been omitted and somewhat forgotten,” said Director Crystal Tucker. “They will be totally discarded.”



“To bring understanding and awareness to some of the things that our women, especially African American women went through in those times and how they were able to overcome and be the greats like Billie Holliday,” added actress Jaleisa Coleman.

Tickets are available in advance or at the door with a special price for Woodrow Wilson High School students. Tickets can be purchased here!