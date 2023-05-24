WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Work continues on sections of the West Virginia Division of Highways’ Coalfields Expressway Project.

A public open house was held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to discuss the progress of multiple West Virginia Division of Highways projects District 10 is leading. According to District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, work is well underway on the section of the Coalfields Expressway in Welch.

“Bizzack (Construction, LLC) is the company in charge of that construction and they have leveled I want to say acres and acres of trees. They are constructing fills and embankments now. At the end of the day, its gonna be good,” said Musick.

Musick also said that the project is still a multi-year endeavor, but that work is proceeding according to plan at this time.

