PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Fourth of July is known for its big and loud firecrackers!

Firefighters in our local area are asking for the community to be considerate of their neighbors when celebrating.

The cities of Princeton and Bluefield respectively implemented their own sets of ordinances about igniting fireworks within city limits.



The proper disposal of fireworks is also important in preventing fires.

Ashley Payton, a Firefighter of Princeton Fire Department, said proper disposal of fireworks is just as important as setting them off safely.

“After you’ve set off all your fireworks, I would douse the remains in water. It is a good idea to soak all of your fireworks, so you prevent fires from happening,” said Payton.

Payton says if a firework fails to go off, you should stay back for a while, then douse the firework in water and let it set for a few hours before disposing of it.