BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is hosting a public engagement meeting to get feedback on the Beckley Outdoors program.

The meeting will be taking place on July 20, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at New River Park Shelter #1. For all attendees, please be expected to spend around 20 minutes through the engagement process as this is a “drop-in” meeting.

Beckley Outdoors has three areas of focus, Outdoor Infrastructure, City Branding, and downtown streetscape.